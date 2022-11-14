Van Helsing
Van Helsing effects are mostly calming.
Van Helsing potency is higher THC than average.
Van Helsing is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Purple Punch. Bred by Secret Society, Van Helsing is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Van Helsing effects make them feel happy, hungry, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Van Helsing when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, lack of appetite, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Van Helsing features an aroma and flavor profile of pungent diesel and chemicals. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Van Helsing, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Van Helsing sensations
Van Helsing helps with
- 9% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 9% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
