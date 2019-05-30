ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Vanilla Gorilla
Hybrid

4.3 11 reviews

Vanilla Gorilla

Vanilla Gorilla

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Vanilla Gorilla crosses their own Grease Monkey with Cookies and Cream F2. This plant has heavy yields and a creamy delicious vanilla and cookie flavor profile. Buds are beautiful with a gorgeous lime green hue that is amplified by a thick blanket of trichomes. With Cookies and Cream, Starfighter, and Original Glue in the mix, Vanilla Gorilla will sweep you off your feet and deliver you to your own personal heaven.

Reviews

11

Avatar for seanarmenta
Member since 2012
Excellent nighttime strain for those wanting uninterrupted sleep. Your eyes will get dried out. Great for pain relief and overall relaxation.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for alxandurr1
Member since 2019
This strain gives you the best of both worlds. a good indica dom hybrid
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Ved14555
Member since 2019
I like this one
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Borre12334
Member since 2019
10/10
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Mrsmake122
Member since 2019
This strain is ver nice, i give it 9.5/10 :)
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Grease Monkey
Cookies and Cream
Vanilla Gorilla

Most popular in