Violator Kush is a pure indica from old school Dutch breeders Barney’s Farm. A cross of Malana and Hindu Kush genetics, it produces large yields of super-resinous flowers on a short, bushy plant. This indica has a musty, earthy smell and taste and provides a strong body buzz that will leave you stuck to your chair.
