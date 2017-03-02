ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Violator Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Violator Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.3 311 reviews

Violator Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 311 reviews

Violator Kush

Violator Kush is a pure indica from old school Dutch breeders Barney’s Farm. A cross of Malana and Hindu Kush genetics, it produces large yields of super-resinous flowers on a short, bushy plant. This indica has a musty, earthy smell and taste and provides a strong body buzz that will leave you stuck to your chair.

Effects

Show all

219 people reported 1744 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 45%
Euphoric 41%
Uplifted 29%
Pain 41%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

311

Show all

Avatar for SmokerTokerBlaze420
Member since 2016
Super strong, but maybe a bit too strong its hard to talk normal and focus on anything. Definitely something to use at home only. Thoughts are clear but its hard to do anything with them. poor motor skills. Super spicy smell, like sniffing pepper almost stings the nose. But I really enjoyed myself i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for PrincessTHC
Member since 2011
Strain: Violator Kush ["Indica" (Could be an Indica-dominant Hybrid* )] Dispensary: Captiol Hill Patient Group Donation: $15/gram. Smell: A pine-like, light, herb-garden smell. It reminded me of rosemary or lavender. Looks: Dry, darker green with midtone orange hairs and a fine layer o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedSleepy
Avatar for hotrod1228
Member since 2014
good sized buds in my sack, a little scraggy looking, not the best manicure i've seen, grinds up nicely, with a pungent, sweet, dank stench. 3 hits off a fatty put me in a downward, narcotic head spin. like i got slapped up side the head with a fistfull of goofy and silly. had a cherry vodka cocktai...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for SAPPER
Member since 2012
Me - a daily user Method - water pipe Amount - standard small bowl full or about 2-3 hits The first thing I noticed was how fast it kicked in. Then from that point it just got better and better as time went on. One noticeable effect after the other it seemed. At first it was an entire body "...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTingly
Avatar for mjlevay
Member since 2013
Shit put me to sleep in a heartbeat lol good strain I love the look and color of the nugs and it taste great
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Violator Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Violator Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Violator Kush

Products with Violator Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Violator Kush nearby.

Most popular in