Violeta by Ace Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid cross of two deliciously purple strains. Its vibrant colors and balanced effects were brought to life by pairing Purple Malawi, a deep purple expression of the African sativa crossed with Pakistan Chitral Kush. Violeta’s aroma is nearly as unique as its appearance, with a bouquet of balsamic vinegar and tree fruit. The stoney effects and medium potency of this strain make it a pleasant cannabis variety any time of the day.