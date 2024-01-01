Purple Tapes
Purple Tapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 4 x Violeta Ix and Poison Mimosa. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Purple Tapes is a strain that can adapt to various climates and produces bright purple buds with a complex terpene profile. Purple Tapes has a grape sangria-like aroma with a fuel-forward finish. Purple Tapes is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Purple Tapes effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Tapes when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Microbe Alchemist, Purple Tapes features flavors like grape, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to the mood-lifting and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Purple Tapes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Purple Tapes is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Purple Tapes is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Tapes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
