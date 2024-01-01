stock photo similar to Purple Tapes
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%

Purple Tapes

Purple Tapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 4 x Violeta Ix and Poison Mimosa. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Purple Tapes is a strain that can adapt to various climates and produces bright purple buds with a complex terpene profile. Purple Tapes has a grape sangria-like aroma with a fuel-forward finish. Purple Tapes is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Purple Tapes effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Tapes when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Microbe Alchemist, Purple Tapes features flavors like grape, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to the mood-lifting and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Purple Tapes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Purple Tapes is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Purple Tapes is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Tapes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Tapes

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Purple Tapes products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Purple Tapes near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.