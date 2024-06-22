HybridTHC 21%CBD

Holy Ghost Fiyah

Holy Ghost Fiyah is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Happy Eddie and made from a genetic cross of Primus x Voodoo. This strain offers consumers and medical patients calming and euphoric effects, with a terpene profile of caryophyllene and limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Holy Ghost Fiyah, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Holy Ghost Fiyah

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Holy Ghost Fiyah products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Holy Ghost Fiyah near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Holy Ghost Fiyah strain reviews1

Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Great way to unwind after a long day of work… Very deep, relaxing vibe. I normally dont do indica strains but this is top notch.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Holy Ghost Fiyah strain genetics