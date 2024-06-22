HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Holy Ghost Fiyah
Holy Ghost Fiyah is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Happy Eddie and made from a genetic cross of Primus x Voodoo. This strain offers consumers and medical patients calming and euphoric effects, with a terpene profile of caryophyllene and limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Holy Ghost Fiyah, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
