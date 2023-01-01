Vovo
aka Vo Vo
Vovo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is a creamy and fruity treat, with a minty and nutty flavor that has hints of herbal and spicy notes. Vovo is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a relaxing and euphoric experience. Leafly customers tell us Vovo effects include happy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Vovo when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Seven Leaves, Vovo features flavors like sweet, minty and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is menthol, which gives it a refreshing and cooling effect. The average price of Vovo typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is perfect for evening use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Vovo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
