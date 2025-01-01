Wedding Fritter
IndicaTHC 28%CBD 0.1%
stock photo similar to Wedding Fritter
Wedding Fritter
WFR
Indica
Wedding Fritter potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Wedding Fritter is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Robin Hood Seeds, and made from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Apple Fritter. This is a relaxing, sleep-inducing strain ideal for unwinding at the end of the day or addressing symptoms of insomnia, anxiety, and nausea. Wedding Fritter has strong OG aromatics, with underlying notes of skunk and sugar cookie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Fritter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Wedding FritterOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wedding Fritter products near you
Similar to Wedding Fritter near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—