Wedding Fritter is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Robin Hood Seeds, and made from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Apple Fritter. This is a relaxing, sleep-inducing strain ideal for unwinding at the end of the day or addressing symptoms of insomnia, anxiety, and nausea. Wedding Fritter has strong OG aromatics, with underlying notes of skunk and sugar cookie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Fritter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.