Wedding Glue
Wedding Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Gorilla Glue. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Wedding Glue is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fast Buds, the average price of Wedding Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Wedding Glue’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Glue, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
