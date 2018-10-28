ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.5 24 reviews

Where's My Bike

Where's My Bike

Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.  

Lineage

Biker Kush
Amnesia
Where's My Bike

