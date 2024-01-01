stock photo similar to Green Machine
Hybrid

Green Machine

Green Machine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Choco and G13. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Green Machine is a potent and delicious strain that combines the rich chocolatey aroma of White Choco with the legendary strength of G13. Green Machine is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Green Machine effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Green Machine when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Amsterdam Genetics, Green Machine features flavors like chocolate, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Green Machine typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Green Machine is a rare and exclusive strain that can be hard to find, but is well worth the search. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Machine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Strain spotlight

