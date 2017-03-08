ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Dream
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of White Dream

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 32 reviews

White Dream

aka White Widow Dream

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 32 reviews

White Dream

A cross between two epic sativa-dominant strains, Blue Dream and White Widow, White Dream is sure to please fans of potent hybrids as it has tested at over 24% THC. The effect is a combination of the energizing and creative cerebral high of the Blue Dream with the intense body buzz of the White Widow.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

32

more reviews
write a review

Find White Dream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Dream nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White Dream
User uploaded image of White Dream
User uploaded image of White Dream
User uploaded image of White Dream
User uploaded image of White Dream
User uploaded image of White Dream
User uploaded image of White Dream
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
White Widow
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
White Dream

Products with White Dream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Dream nearby.

Most popular in