White Empress is a beautifully flavorful and potent indica-dominant strain. With a flavor profile that is repeatedly described as citrus candy or Orange Ocean Spray, this strain is a pleasurable addition to anyone's cannabis collection, if only for how delicious it tastes. Its effects are euphoric yet calming, and are well-suited for patients suffering from nausea, restlessness, and general mental fatigue. Enjoy White Empress with care, as she has been known to reach well over 20% THC.