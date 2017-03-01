ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  White Empress
Indica

4.4 7 reviews

White Empress

White Empress

White Empress is a beautifully flavorful and potent indica-dominant strain. With a flavor profile that is repeatedly described as citrus candy or Orange Ocean Spray, this strain is a pleasurable addition to anyone's cannabis collection, if only for how delicious it tastes. Its effects are euphoric yet calming, and are well-suited for patients suffering from nausea, restlessness, and general mental fatigue. Enjoy White Empress with care, as she has been known to reach well over 20% THC. 

Avatar for KooL_ACE_
Member since 2014
when opening the pack, the strain gives off a real earthy piney smell, kinda like the fresh scent of pine oil lol. bud is very frosty with light green and dark green leaves with orange hairs. Real smooth smoke when inhaled. no harshness but still gives off that loud sativa smell similar to a strong...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for LordXen
Member since 2016
Uplifted, Floating, Calming, Lightly Euphoric, Relaxing, This strain despite being labelled here as an Indica is truly a Sativa dominant hybrid parented by White Wodow and Cinderella99, both sativa dominant hybrids themselves. White Emperess gives an uplifting and relaxing high with a light feeling ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for cwlee1214
Member since 2015
Picked this up at a local LA dispensary and it was marked as a sativa dominant. While the high is strong, it got me incredibly socially anxious both times I smoked. Great to relieve body aches and pains, not so great for socializing or being out in public due to the strong anxiety that set in.
Energetic
Cinderella 99
White Widow
White Empress

