Hybrid

4.6 48 reviews

White Gorilla

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 48 reviews

White Gorilla
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

White Gorilla combines the resinous production of Gorilla Glue #4 with the aromatic bouquet and stress relief of White Fire Alien OG. The outstanding pair sits nearly on the hybrid line, making a 55/45 indica-dominant cross that soothes as it uplifts. This generous crop tends to finish flowering in about 8 to 9 weeks.      

Effects

34 people reported 313 effects
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 58%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 41%
Stress 38%
Pain 29%
Insomnia 26%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 23%
Dry eyes 26%
Dry mouth 23%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

48

Avatar for CoupDetat
Member since 2015
This ish right here.... I thought my last three strains were strong. American Kush Kush N Cheese Platinum Girl Scout Cookies... This white gorilla tastes different it's strong as hell and when I roll up I only need like half a joint and I'm good. This one is up there with Gooberry Top 5
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for oglos420
Member since 2016
I was shocked to see that there were no reviews for this strain. White Gorilla is very potent and you feel the effects right away. Its very sedating and relaxing. I recommend this strain to those who suffer from pain, anxiety and insomnia.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for marieAvevan
Member since 2017
I absolutely love this Strain. Immediate updates uplifted effects, and amazing focus and attention to detail. This definitely gets you up off the couch and motivates you to complete tasks. Overall sense of happiness, and all worries melt away. Everything seems manageable which is amazing for someone...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for RebelEl
Member since 2016
Smooth toke, smells great. Ideal for a rainy day.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
White Gorilla 🔥🔥🔥 Flames!!!!!! One bowl by myself got me in he bathroom with my speaker getting lit!!🔥
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire Alien OG
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
White Gorilla

