- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
White Gorilla combines the resinous production of Gorilla Glue #4 with the aromatic bouquet and stress relief of White Fire Alien OG. The outstanding pair sits nearly on the hybrid line, making a 55/45 indica-dominant cross that soothes as it uplifts. This generous crop tends to finish flowering in about 8 to 9 weeks.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
48
CoupDetat
oglos420
marieAvevan
RebelEl
Michael9000
Find White Gorilla nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Gorilla nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with White Gorilla
Hang tight. We're looking for White Gorilla nearby.