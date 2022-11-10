White Guava
aka White Hot Guava
White Guava effects are mostly calming.
White Guava, also known as White Hot Guava,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, tingly, and sleepy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, White Guava, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy White Guava weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
White Guava sensations
White Guava helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop White Guava products near you
Similar to White Guava near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—