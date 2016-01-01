ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Kryptonite is an indica-dominant strain that descends from Kryptonite and White Widow. The powerful euphoria dealt by White Kryptonite borders on hypnotic and trance-like at times, making this strain a good choice for meditative, introspective evenings.

Avatar for hozay69
Member since 2015
White kryptonite dense has this earth with an aroma that of cup of soil. These frosted lime green buds smoke smoothly with an earth inhale hitting you with a body hugging high and with a hint of blueberry as you exhale the pain away. Great bud to smoke with a few friends on a cool comfortable evenin...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for evandro
Member since 2015
mmmmm pure sweetness, great strain to kinda relax and watch tv, or have a good conversation
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for elroux123
Member since 2017
this sttain was awesome. perfect for insomnia!
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for smokingdragon904
Member since 2019
the taste is amazing and the effects are great... definitely worth the 7$ a g I paid
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for LordWeats
Member since 2015
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Kryptonite
White Widow
White Kryptonite

