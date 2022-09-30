White Poison
White Poison potency is higher THC than average.
White Poison is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison and White Widow. White Poison is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced consumers who love a burst of energy. Bred by Five Trees, White Poison’s dominant terpene is terpinolene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Poison, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
