Indica

4.4 23 reviews

Devil Fruit

Devil Fruit

Devil Fruit is a 70% indica strain bred by Medical Seed Co. through crossing Shiskaberry and Great White Shark. This high-CBD sweet and spicy in flavor and delivers a light cerebral stimulation followed by comfortable full-body effects. Outdoor Devil Fruit plants finish in the first half of October while indoor gardens flower in about 65 days.

14 people reported 93 effects
Relaxed 85%
Happy 42%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 35%
Sleepy 35%
PTSD 28%
ADD/ADHD 21%
Anxiety 21%
Arthritis 21%
Bipolar disorder 14%
Dry mouth 28%
Anxious 21%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%

Lineage

First strain parent
Great White Shark
parent
Second strain parent
Shishkaberry
parent
Strain
Devil Fruit

