Devil Fruit is a 70% indica strain bred by Medical Seed Co. through crossing Shiskaberry and Great White Shark. This high-CBD sweet and spicy in flavor and delivers a light cerebral stimulation followed by comfortable full-body effects. Outdoor Devil Fruit plants finish in the first half of October while indoor gardens flower in about 65 days.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
23
Find Devil Fruit nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Devil Fruit nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Devil Fruit
Hang tight. We're looking for Devil Fruit nearby.