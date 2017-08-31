ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

9 reviews

White Tygh Dream

White Tygh Dream

White Tygh Dream is White Tygh Farms’ flagship strain. This Afghani landrace was planted and meticulously cultivated in Oregon’s Tygh Valley, and it’s said to possess archetypal indica-dominant effects and outstanding potency. White Tyge Dream emits a well-rounded bouquet of citrus and earthen, floral notes with a clean, savory finish. This strain has been utilized for minor pain, insomnia, anxiety, and stress, and will inevitably lead you closer to rest with continued consumption.   

Avatar for OxnardCA805
Member since 2017
I love this strain! The smell is great, and the taste is as well. I like this one esp. for relaxing at night and no focus more and before bed time. The best indica I know so far! But just know, you can only find this one in Oregon.
Avatar for gancha
Member since 2015
Love the high, love the taste, now living in constant fear that I won't be able to find it again. Perhaps I should corner the market. After my nap.
Avatar for MyMEDS80
Member since 2017
Amazing! I don't know how you guys did it, but thank you. Great before bed or to relax and read and focus.
Avatar for springlocked
Member since 2016
One of my favorites, I wish it were available in California. I slept like a baby after smoking this.
Avatar for josh.j
Member since 2014
it was somewhere around Barton when the WTD began to take hold. it's a very relaxing and smooth smoke with great flavor. I rolled a few joints for a day trip out fishing and the already beautiful surroundings seemed to glow a bit brighter. I would love to see it as a concentrate of some kind.
