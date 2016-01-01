Parent strains Super Silver Haze and The White were brought together to create this uplifting hybrid strain. Whiteout delivers intense euphoria paired with an alert, focused effect sure to satisfy your daytime needs. These frosty light green buds shimmer in light and will hit you with a pungenst zesty lemon aroma that would be expected of a Super Silver Haze offspring.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
Find Whiteout nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Whiteout nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Whiteout
Hang tight. We're looking for Whiteout nearby.