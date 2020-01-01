This CBD-dominant strain comes from the Humboldt Seed Company with the help of their dear friend Willy G. Crossing a Lebanese landrace strain with Will G’s #8 and #2, Willy G’s Lebanese generally produces a 20:1 CBD:THC ratio. The strain has a pine-forward aroma with a floral grape finish and a taste that is more flavorful than most CBD cultivars.
