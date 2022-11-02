Wizard Punch
Wizard Punch effects are mostly calming.
Wizard Punch is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Punch and Blissful Wizard. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, happy, and aroused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Wizard Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Wizard Punch
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Wizard Punch sensations
Wizard Punch helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 11% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wizard Punch products near you
Similar to Wizard Punch near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—