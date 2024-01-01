stock photo similar to Purple Wizard
Purple Wizard is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Wizard Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Purple Wizard is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Honey Sticks Genetics, the average price of Purple Wizard typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Wizard’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Wizard, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



