Wookie Girl
aka Wookie Girl 91
Wookie Girl effects are mostly calming.
Wookie Girl potency is lower THC than average.
Wookie Girl, also called Wookie Girl 91, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wookies 91 and Valley Girl. Wookie Girl is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Wookie Girl effects include happy, giggly, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wookie Girl when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Tierra Rojo, Wookie Girl features flavors like lavender, pepper, and sage. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Wookie Girl typically is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wookie Girl, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Wookie Girl sensations
Wookie Girl helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
