WSU is a Washington-grown rendition of the indica strain Chemo and it’s waiting for you on the shelves of recreational stores state-wide. Named in homage to one of two state universities in Washington, don’t confuse this strain with the UW indica, whose name is derived from the rivaling university across the mountains. Its effects are described as relaxed and spacey. Citrus and berry flavors invade the palate on the inhale, providing a flavorful introduction to WSU’s heavy indica effects.
