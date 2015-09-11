ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. WSU
Indica

4.4 16 reviews

WSU

WSU

WSU is a Washington-grown rendition of the indica strain Chemo and it’s waiting for you on the shelves of recreational stores state-wide. Named in homage to one of two state universities in Washington, don’t confuse this strain with the UW indica, whose name is derived from the rivaling university across the mountains. Its effects are described as relaxed and spacey. Citrus and berry flavors invade the palate on the inhale, providing a flavorful introduction to WSU’s heavy indica effects.

Reviews

16

Picked up a couple pre-rolls of this from WoW Tacoma last week and decided to finish one of them off before the Cougar game today. Smoked the bottom 1/3rd of the joint through the a bong for a little filtering and quickly got to about a 7. It's relaxing as all hell and I can still understand the gam...
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkative
Great before bed! I picked up the concentrate which clocked in at almost 85% THC and around 1% CBD. Tasted strongly of berries and pine. Great for relaxation, pain relief, and sleep!
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
I got my lungs on some WSU Crumble produced by Altered State. THCA 89.4% CBD 0.6%. Super earthy, piney taste and aroma. Clear but strong head high with an extremely relaxing body high. Beware of the munchies. Recommend this strain of concentrate, can't speak for the flower form of WSU.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Nice price good tast worth it
feelings
Relaxed
Great purchase super smooth perfect for vegging out for the weekend
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemo
parent
Strain
WSU

