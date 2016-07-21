Not to be confused with the similar-sounding X-Files hybrid, this indica-dominant strain crosses Kosher Tangie with a White Fire Alien OG and ’09 Cookies hybrid. Dense, chunky buds radiate with a sweet peach and citrus aroma undoubtedly powered by its Tangie genetics. Powerful and long-lasting, X-File’s heavy indica effects are best saved for evenings and sleepless nights.
