  3. X-File
Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

X-File

X-File

Not to be confused with the similar-sounding X-Files hybrid, this indica-dominant strain crosses Kosher Tangie with a White Fire Alien OG and ’09 Cookies hybrid. Dense, chunky buds radiate with a sweet peach and citrus aroma undoubtedly powered by its Tangie genetics. Powerful and long-lasting, X-File’s heavy indica effects are best saved for evenings and sleepless nights.

