XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

Effects

Show all

647 people reported 4652 effects
Happy 61%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 51%
Energetic 44%
Creative 43%
Stress 39%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 19%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
G13 Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
XJ-13

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

