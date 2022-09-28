Melonatta
Melonatta effects are mostly calming.
Melonatta potency is higher THC than average.
Melonatta is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Melonatta - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Melonatta weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Melonatta sensations
Melonatta helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 7% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 7% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Melonatta products near you
Similar to Melonatta near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—