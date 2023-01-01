Yellow Roses
Yellow Roses is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Fountainhead Seeds for a collaboration with Cookies’ Lemonnade brand that combines Wedding Cake x Roses. Yellow Roses by any other name would smell as sweet, like cherry vanilla Coke with a diesel kick. This is a versatile strain that suits any time of day, and looks good doing it with a strong euphoric high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yellow Roses, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
