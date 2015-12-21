A pungent mix of Sour Diesel and Northern Lights #5, Yogi Diesel is a great way to relieve stress and maintain your energy. This sativa-dominant hybrid provides an uplifting and inspirational sense of euphoria. The bold skunky notes of diesel fuel mix with spiced lemon and pine flavors to give a relaxing but creative effect that will help get you through your to-do list.
