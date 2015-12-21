ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Yogi Diesel
Hybrid

4.5 14 reviews

Yogi Diesel

aka Yogi Sour Diesel

Yogi Diesel

A pungent mix of Sour Diesel and Northern Lights #5, Yogi Diesel is a great way to relieve stress and maintain your energy. This sativa-dominant hybrid provides an uplifting and inspirational sense of euphoria. The bold skunky notes of diesel fuel mix with spiced lemon and pine flavors to give a relaxing but creative effect that will help get you through your to-do list.

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Yogi Diesel

