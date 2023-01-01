Zap Pak
Zap Pak is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Josh D OG and Pure Michigan. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced combination of both physical and cerebral effects. Zap Pak is known for its moderate THC content, typically ranging from 18% to 22%. This makes it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced and enjoyable high. Leafly customers report that Zap Pak effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. This strain is often associated with uplifting the mood and inducing a sense of tranquility, making it suitable for a variety of occasions. Medical marijuana patients frequently choose Zap Pak to address symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced hybrid nature provides therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Zap Pak features flavors characterized by a sweet and fruity profile, reminiscent of berry and grape candy. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing effects and delightful aroma. The average price of Zap Pak typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a well-rounded and approachable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Zap Pak, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.
