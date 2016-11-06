Zeta Sage is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines SAGE and OG Kush genetics. The flavors of Zeta Sage are a sweet, pungent mix of sharp diesel and blueberry that leave a lingering menthol aftertaste. Its uplifting rush of euphoric effects provides a heady buzz that relaxes the body without overpowering, making Zeta Sage a great choice for daytime activities.
