Sativa

4.5 63 reviews

Zeta Sage

Zeta Sage

Zeta Sage is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines SAGE and OG Kush genetics. The flavors of Zeta Sage are a sweet, pungent mix of sharp diesel and blueberry that leave a lingering menthol aftertaste. Its uplifting rush of euphoric effects provides a heady buzz that relaxes the body without overpowering, making Zeta Sage a great choice for daytime activities.

Effects

40 people reported 245 effects
Happy 60%
Uplifted 55%
Energetic 50%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 47%
Stress 27%
Depression 22%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 12%
Fatigue 10%
Dizzy 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Anxious 5%
Headache 5%
Dry eyes 2%

Reviews

63

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
SAGE
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Zeta Sage

