ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Zookies
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Zookies

Hybrid

4.6 71 reviews

Zookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 71 reviews

Zookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

A project from Alien Labs, Zookies is a cross of Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed hybrid that is as delicious as it is potent. The strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

71

write a review

Find Zookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Zookies nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Animal Cookies
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Zookies

Products with Zookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Zookies nearby.

Most popular in