HybridTHC 22%CBD

Zowahh

Zowahh is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics made from a genetic cross of Zkittlez x Karma Sour Diesel. This strain produces a heady combination of sweet, sour, and tropical flavors, with intense cerebral effects. Zowahh grows best indoors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zowahh, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Zowahh strain reviews2

May 21, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Absolute masterpiece from Karma Genetics. The gassy terps combined with that pure sweetness from Z is a combination that brings a super euphoric and sweet high. Absolute banger and the flavour is unmatched!
