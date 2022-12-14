Zweet Insanity
Zweet Insanity effects are mostly energizing.
Zweet Insanity potency is higher THC than average.
Zweet Insanity is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison, Rainmaker, and Original Glue. Bred by Ethos Genetics, Zweet Insanity is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Zweet Insanity effects make them feel energetic, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zweet Insanity when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Zweet Insanity features an aroma and flavor profile of lime, pepper, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zweet Insanity, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zweet Insanity sensations
Zweet Insanity helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
