3CHI
About this product
Description: Indica
Effects: Relaxing/Soothing
Flavor: Sweet, floral and earthy
Our .5 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge features over 475mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~25mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
500mg total extract
475mg Delta 8 THC (95%+)
25 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our .5ml packaging will say “approximately 450mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
