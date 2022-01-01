420 PROPER is devoted to you, we focus on the highest quality craft cannabis at the best possible price. Our passion

for cannabis and finding the best product available has allowed us to find the most sought-after strains bursting with

terp profiles! Classic strains like Private Reserve and Platinum OG. New strains like "Banana Macaron" "Bubble Gum

Jack" and "Tropic Heat".. Our goal is to make sure you always smoke PROPER for the low.

