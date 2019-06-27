About this product
Big nug premium mixed light flour 1/8th ounce .
About this strain
OG #18, also known as "Private Reserve," "Reserve OG," and "OG 18" is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of OG Kush. OG #18 produces long-lasting sedative effects and pairs well with meditation and relaxation. OG #18 has a distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. This strain was a High Times Cannabis Cup winner in 09' and 10'. Growers say OG #18 has an indoor flowering time of 9 weeks.
OG #18 effects
Reported by real people like you
322 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
420 PROPER
420 PROPER is devoted to you, we focus on the highest quality craft cannabis at the best possible price. Our passion
for cannabis and finding the best product available has allowed us to find the most sought-after strains bursting with
terp profiles! Classic strains like Private Reserve and Platinum OG. New strains like "Banana Macaron" "Bubble Gum
Jack" and "Tropic Heat".. Our goal is to make sure you always smoke PROPER for the low.
