Abattis Bioceuticals Corp

Abattis is publicly traded speciality agricultural technology and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in agricultural technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. In addition, Abattis owns one of the few Health Canada approved testing labs with a Controlled Substance License to formulate, test and develop cannabis derivatives and related products through formulation and patented extraction technologies. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.