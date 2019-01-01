ACESO Sprays

Named after the Greek goddess of healing, Aceso is a company founded on the belief that nature holds the key to wellness. We believe that hemp and its naturally occurring constituents, called cannabinoids, hold unparalleled wellness properties and that everyone should have access to them. By combining hemp, and all its natural constituents, with other plants—like turmeric and lavender that hold some pretty incredible qualities of their own—Aceso can provide people everywhere with the power to let nature nurture. At Aceso, our team of scientists have identified cannabinoid and terpene ratios that tap into the power of hemp. And they’ve paired those ratios with other natural ingredients to create formulas designed to target everyday issues and improve the daily life of anyone who is open to trying whole-plant hemp products.