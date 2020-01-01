On April 7, 2014, Patrick Thomas Moran, CEO & Managing Partner, established the first open, transparent, and legal Texas based cannabis company - AcquiFlow LLC. Realizing that cannabis prohibition is coming to an end, the name encompasses the core philosophy: "Acquire assets. Cultivate relationships. Grow with the regulatory flow." Focusing first on ancillary products and markets. AcquiFlow raised capital with the midterm goal to "legally provide good medicine to Texas children, vets and families." The longterm vision is to become a "Nationally-distributed Texas based brand: Grown by Texans...for Texans." Staying true to that mission, AcquiFlow has built out four subdivisions, two of which are self-sustaining subsidiary companies: Heliospectra Sales & Distribution; Industrial Hemp; Living Farms LLC; and Texas Cannabis. AcquiFlow is a proud member of ArcView and NCIA. We donate to SSDP among other nonprofits. Our CEO is a CanopyBoulder mentor and Co-Founder/President of the Texas Cannabis Industry Association. AcquiFlow does not promote the use or sale of illegal drugs in any way. We act in strict accordance with all state and local laws, rules, and regulations. AcquiFlow promotes responsible political and corporate engagement to help establish and promote a responsible, wellness-based legal cannabis industry across the nation, including Texas.