"(Sour Dub x Chem Sis) x Chocolat Diesel

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Immediate euphoria gives way to a steadily increasing full-body relaxation when using this famously effective strain. Having won first place repeatedly at top cannabis competitions the world over, GG4 is loved by all who try it. A classic diesel aroma and earthy, piney flavor notes consume the senses as this notorious strain melts your pain and anxiety away.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

