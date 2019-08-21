Ice Cream Cake Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
Hybrid THC 22% CBD —
About this product

"Wedding Cake x Gelato #33

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Ideal for the true indica connoisseur, this dense bud packs a strong body high that melts away stress, pain and anxiety. Its smooth flavor is nutty with hints of vanilla, giving you a sensory experience equal to the strain’s mouthwatering name. Whether you’re managing pain, nausea, insomnia, or just trying to relax, Ice Cream Cake is an effective, appetizing strain that will never fail to make you come back for seconds.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
