"Wedding Cake x Gelato #33

—

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

—

Ideal for the true indica connoisseur, this dense bud packs a strong body high that melts away stress, pain and anxiety. Its smooth flavor is nutty with hints of vanilla, giving you a sensory experience equal to the strain’s mouthwatering name. Whether you’re managing pain, nausea, insomnia, or just trying to relax, Ice Cream Cake is an effective, appetizing strain that will never fail to make you come back for seconds.

—

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

read more