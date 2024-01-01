MSG Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

About this product

"GMO x Crème de la Chem

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

A wild thicket of bright orange pistils knots over the purples and greens of these lively-looking buds. Light floral notes can be discovered upon inhaling this pleasant, everyday strain. Great for marathon sessions, MSG doesn’t overwhelm, but consistently delivers a buzzy, upbeat high.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

MSG, also known as Styrofoam Cup, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is named after the flavor enhancer monosodium glutamate, which is often used in Asian cuisine. MSG has a savory and spicy taste with hints of garlic, cheese, and citrus. MSG is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us MSG effects include relaxation, happiness, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose MSG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Cannarado, MSG features flavors like cheese, garlic, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a peppery and earthy aroma. The average price of MSG typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. MSG is a potent and flavorful strain that can stimulate your appetite and your mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed MSG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

No product reviews
About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
