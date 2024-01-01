"GMO x Crème de la Chem

—

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

—

A wild thicket of bright orange pistils knots over the purples and greens of these lively-looking buds. Light floral notes can be discovered upon inhaling this pleasant, everyday strain. Great for marathon sessions, MSG doesn’t overwhelm, but consistently delivers a buzzy, upbeat high.

—

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

read more