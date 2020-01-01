The world’s most powerful yet totally safe disinfectant for cannabis growers is now available for the first time. Growers can significantly reduce crop losses due to mold, mildew, and fungus using a safe organic product that people can even use as a mouthwash. You can eliminate all the toxic disinfectants in your greenhouse. Agrisani is the exclusive supplier of Solubrio brand Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), also called electrically activated or electrolyzed water. Solubrio is the only PURE and STABLE HOCl formula, and it is the world’s most powerful sanitizer for surfaces. Yet Solubrio is safe enough to use as a mouthwash or skin spray.