About this product
About this strain
Legend OG effects
Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
69% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!