Committed to sourcing only the best nature has to offer, Almora’s Hash Infused Prerolls are designed for those craving more. This 5-pack of 1/2G prerolls is made using only sun-grown whole flower from our California farms and infused with solventless first-wash ice water hash to maintain quality and purity. This results in a truly authentic cannabis experience that is true to the plant. Enjoy Almora’s grower’s joint and experience the plant’s natural high-quality potency and flavors.



A powerfully relaxing strain with the classic and delicious taste profile of a pristine OG Kush, Legend OG is a true standout among all kush strains with a crisp, piney, and sour flavor that will have you happily sinking into a heavy state of relaxation.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Piney, Sour, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Hungry

Lineage: A phenotype of OG Kush



