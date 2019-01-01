At Alpha Omega Accounting, LLC, we understand small business.That is because we are a small business. We struggle to balance work and play time just like you do. How to spend time with your family but still work hard enough to be able to bring home food for the dinner table. We know it takes wearing many hats to successfully run a business, everything from sales and marketing, to HR and finances. From merchandising to maintaining production and inventory, to paying payroll and sales tax, to negotiating with vendors, fulfilling contracts, and meeting deadlines. You’ve got your hands full. We understand what it is like to own and run a small business because we have been doing just that for nearly twenty years. We have watched our parents and grandparents start, grow and build several businesses. One thing we learned though, as a business owner, you shouldn’t go it alone. That is why we started Alpha Omega Accounting. We understand the frustrations that entrepreneurs deal with while they try to make sure their business runs at a profit and not at a deficit. We set out to be a trusted advisor to small business owners. We wanted to help our clients by taking on one (or more) of the many hats a business owner must wear to be successful and to avoid the pitfalls that can plague business from time to time. We seek to light your path to financial understanding by giving you the best tools and timely information about your business, finances, and tax strategies so you can achieve freedom. Freedom to live life your way, while working in your business, on your terms. Alpha Omega Accounting is owned and operated by Cynthia L. Finkenbinder. Cyndi holds Bachelor’s degrees in both Accounting and Psychology along with an Associate’s degree in Business Administration. She has been serving both individual and business clients in Colorado for nearly twenty years in both general accounting and tax preparation. Having worked with professional football players early in her career, Cyndi specializes in multi-state tax returns. Cyndi now has clients throughout Colorado and 26 different states as well as six countries. Cynthia also specializes in working with entrepreneurs who travel extensively, and who work while traveling. In addition to local businesses, Cyndi applies her extensive knowledge and expertise to helping Real Estate investors, Oil Field Workers, and Cash Intensive business owners and other entrepreneurs to maximize their profits and minimize their taxes."