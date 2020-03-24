Loading…
Lava Cake - Alpine Vapor - Premium Cannabis Flower

by Alpine Vapor
HybridTHC 22%CBD
About this product

Lava Cake is a mellow Indica-cross between two terpene heavy strains, Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. Its deep green buds with rich purple hues are camouflaged by dense crystal trichomes. Lava Cake is celebrated for its sweet minty chocolate flavor profile and a high that puts consumers in a deep state of relaxation.

About this strain

Picture of Lava Cake
Lava Cake

Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.

Lava Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Alpine Vapor
Alpine Vapor
The Alpine Mission

The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™.

Quality & Safety

All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.