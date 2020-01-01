Alta California Botanicals is a Biopharmaceutical company focused on developing protocols and products to relieve Clinical Endo Cannabinoid Deficiency (CECD). We use the science of “synergetics” as articulated by R Buckminster Fuller to guide our understanding of the systems that produce Phytocannabinoids present in nature and their interaction with the Endo Cannabinoid Systems (ECS), present in all vertebrates. Our worldly mission is to develop a health care system that works for 100% of humanity, in the shortest possible time. Through spontaneous cooperation of individuals, without ecological offense or to the disadvantage of anyone, we strongly believe this is not only possible but vital to humankind. Our starting point, in 2010, was to introduce a ""smokeless"" alternative for medical cannabis patients. Recently we introduced the first ""Cannabinoid Therapy"" for treating those suffering from ""treatment resistant"" conditions such as Lyme's disease, Fibromyalgia, Migraines, etc.gienic standards.