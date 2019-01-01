Anderson Porter Design

From the challenges of today’s energy and materials consumption to the lack of affordable housing to creating workspaces that inspire rather than limit, to helping to fight pain and diseases; we are socially responsible visionaries. Our foundation and approach are entrenched in the principles that were first investigated by Walter Gropius and the Bauhaus to today’s Lean Construction practices. We are grounded in the practical and that which is informed by innovation and the iterative process of investigation, critique and evolution.